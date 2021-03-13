Martinez scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blues.

The veteran blueliner saved Vegas' bacon with some late heroics after the team had blown a 3-1 lead. Martinez scored his second goal of the season midway through the third period to tie the game back up at 4-4, then fed Reilly Smith for the winner in OT. Martinez is enjoying his first full campaign with the Golden Knights, recording 13 points through 24 games with a plus-11 rating that's his best mark in the category since 2015-16.