Martinez (foot) remains out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Sharks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Martinez will miss a second game with the injury, thus ending his regular season. The defenseman had a resurgent 2020-21 with 32 points, 168 blocked shots and a plus-26 rating in 53 appearances. It's unclear if his foot injury will keep him out of any postseason contests.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Not playing Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Strong at both ends Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Sparks comeback Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Two-point effort in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Nabs early assist•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Records assist•