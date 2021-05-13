Martinez (foot) remains out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Sharks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Martinez will miss a second game with the injury, thus ending his regular season. The defenseman had a resurgent 2020-21 with 32 points, 168 blocked shots and a plus-26 rating in 53 appearances. It's unclear if his foot injury will keep him out of any postseason contests.

