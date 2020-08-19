Martinez scored a power-play goal and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks in Game 5.
Martinez tied the game at three with his second-period tally. He converted on a slick pass from Reilly Smith for the goal. Martinez amassed a goal, three helpers, nine shots and a plus-7 rating across the five-game series versus the Blackhawks. That accounts for all of his offense in eight postseason outings, in addition to his 22 blocked shots.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Solid at both ends•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Earns power-play helper•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Fills stat sheet•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Two points in 600th career game•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Shines in Vegas debut•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Headed for desert•