Martinez scored a power-play goal and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks in Game 5.

Martinez tied the game at three with his second-period tally. He converted on a slick pass from Reilly Smith for the goal. Martinez amassed a goal, three helpers, nine shots and a plus-7 rating across the five-game series versus the Blackhawks. That accounts for all of his offense in eight postseason outings, in addition to his 22 blocked shots.