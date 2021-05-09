Martinez registered a power-play assist, nine blocked shots and three hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Martinez did all the defensive work he needed to -- his nine blocks were a season high. He also got involved on offense when he set up Reilly Smith's tally at 4:11 of the third period. Martinez leads the league in blocked shots with 168, and the next closest player is the Oilers' Adam Larsson with 125. Martinez has added 32 points, 85 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-26 rating in 53 contests.