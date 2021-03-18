Martinez scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked five shots in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.

Martinez provided the Golden Knights' fifth goal, which ended up as the game-winner. The 33-year-old defenseman was also the leading shot-blocker, helping to make Marc-Andre Fleury's job slightly easier. Martinez has three goals, 14 points, 38 shots on net, a plus-12 rating and 86 blocked shots in 27 outings. His strong all-around play can provide value in many fantasy formats.