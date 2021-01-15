Martinez posted an assist, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Martinez's helper came on the opening goal by Jonathan Marchessault at 1:07 of the first period. It was defense that made Martinez stand out, however -- his five blocks led the team. He played 24:51 in the contest as the Golden Knights only dressed five defensemen. If that trend continues, Martinez may play a lot this year, although it could take a toll on the 33-year-old's body over time.