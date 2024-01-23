Martinez notched an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Devils.

Martinez has four helpers, 22 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over the last six games. The 36-year-old has been on the top pairing with Alex Pietrangelo in recent contests. Martinez is up to nine points, 44 shots on net, 98 blocks and a plus-5 rating through 30 appearances. While he's unlikely to keep up his recent pace long-term, he's worth a look in formats that reward his defensive contributions.