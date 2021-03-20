Martinez recorded two assists and four blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Martinez had a hand in Max Pacioretty's second tally of the contest in the first period and William Karlsson's eventual game-winner in the second. Through 11 games in March, Martinez has racked up two goals, five assists and 31 blocks. The 33-year-old defenseman has 16 points, 39 shots on net, a plus-13 rating and 90 blocked shots in 28 appearances overall. Only the Oilers' Adam Larsson (94) has more blocks than Martinez.