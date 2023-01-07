Martinez (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.
Martinez appears to be ready to return to the lineup Saturday against Los Angeles following a four-game absence. He has accounted for five assists, 33 shots on goal and 132 blocks in 37 appearances this season.
