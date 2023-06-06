Martinez found the back of the net in a 7-2 victory over Florida in Game 2 on Monday.
Martinez scored late in the first period to put the Golden Knights up 2-0. It was his first marker and sixth point in 19 playoff outings this year. At the age of 35, Martinez isn't a major offensive threat, and he recorded just three goals and 14 points in 77 regular-season contests.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Helpers in consecutive contests•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Earns assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Gets on scoresheet with helper•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Deposits shorthanded goal•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Back at practice•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Out of action Saturday•