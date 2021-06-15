Martinez scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 1.
Martinez has racked up four points in his last six contests. The defenseman is up to five points, 24 shots on net and 55 blocked shots across 14 playoff outings. He'll continue to see a top-four role at even strength as well as some power-play time.
