Martinez scored a power-play goal, blocked four shots and added three hits in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Stars in Game 4.

Paul Stastny won a faceoff back to Nate Schmidt, who fed Martinez for the long-range tally at 7:44 of the second period. The goal was Martinez's second of the playoffs, snapping a six-game point drought. He now has eight points (three on the power play), 37 shots on goal and 51 blocks through 19 contests.