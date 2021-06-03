Martinez scored a power-play goal on two shots, blocked four shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

Martinez got the Golden Knights on the board with his goal at 9:32 of the first period. The veteran defenseman hasn't made much of an impact on offense with two goals in nine playoff contests. He's been fairly steady on defense with 33 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating, typically taking the toughest defensive assignments.