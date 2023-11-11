Martinez scored a pair of goals on five shots and went plus-4 in Friday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

Martinez and Alex Pietrangelo combined for three goals and five points in a dominant showing from Vegas' top defensive pairing. This was Martinez's first multi-point outing since January 21, 2023. The 36-year-old is up to three goals, one assist, 15 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 10 contests overall.