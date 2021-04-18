Martinez registered a pair of assists, seven blocked shots, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Martinez matched his season high for blocked shots -- he also stepped in front of seven pucks on Jan. 18 and Feb. 9. The reliable blueliner also assisted on goals by Max Pacioretty and Alex Pietrangelo in the first period. Martinez has reached the 25-point mark for the first time since 2017-18, doing so in only 43 contests. The 33-year-old has added a plus-24 rating, a league-leading 137 blocked shots, 66 shots on net and 31 hits.