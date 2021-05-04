Martinez scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Wild.

Most notably, Monday was the first time all season Martinez failed to record a blocked shot. The 33-year-old made up for it with a two-point showing. He's up to eight goals, 29 points, 80 shots on net, a plus-27 rating and 150 blocked shots through 50 outings this season.