Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Two points in 600th career game
Martinez scored a goal, dished an assist, blocked four shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Ducks.
Martinez's arrival in Vegas has been beneficial for team and player alike. The 32-year-old has racked up four points, nine blocks and a plus-5 rating in three appearances with his new team. He's up to 12 points, 94 blocks, 63 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 44 games overall. Sunday also marked the blueliner's 600th career game -- he has 202 points (64 tallies, 138 helpers) over 11 years in the league.
