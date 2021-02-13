Martinez picked up two power-play assists in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.
The veteran blueliner had a hand in Vegas' first and third goals of the afternoon, as all three of the team's tallies came with the man advantage. Martinez had seen declining offensive returns over his final seasons with the Kings, but he's begun his first full campaign with the Golden Knights by piling up eight points, all helpers, through 12 games.
