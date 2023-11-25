Martinez (lower body) won't be in the lineup Saturday versus the Coyotes, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Martinez, who is considered day-to-day, will miss his second straight contest. In 14 appearances this season, he has three goals, one assist, 18 shots on net and 46 blocked shots. Ben Hutton has been playing in Martinez's absence.
