Martinez, who was put on injured reserve Wednesday, has undergone a lower-body procedure that will keep him "out of the lineup short-term," GM Kelly McCrimmon told Jesse Granger of The Athletic on Friday.
Martinez has four goals, 16 points and 152 blocks in 45 appearances this season. He's likely to serve in a top-four capacity once healthy, but Martinez probably won't have much of a role on the power play.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Surfaces on IR•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Adds two more helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Distributes three helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Dishes two assists Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Supplies helper Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Puts up assist in win•