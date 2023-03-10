Martinez scored a goal, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Martinez snapped a 17-game goal drought at a great time, tallying the game-winner at 3:09 of overtime. The 35-year-old had just two assists in that span, though it's not his offense that keeps him in the lineup. He's leading the NHL by a mile in blocked shots with 197 to go with 11 points, a plus-15 rating, 58 shots on net and 39 hits through 61 appearances this season.