Martinez (upper body) will travel with the Golden Knights for the team's upcoming two-game road trip which begins Thursday in Winnipeg, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Martinez won't play Tuesday versus Dallas, but the fact he'll be joining his teammates for the Knights' subsequent two-game road trip suggests he's likely closing in on a return to action. The 36-year-old vet put up 14 points and an eye-popping 244 blocks through 77 games last season.