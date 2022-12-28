Martinez (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday against Anaheim.
With Martinez on the shelf, Ben Hutton will draw into the lineup versus the Ducks. Martinez, who's been limited to just five assists through 37 games this season, will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's matchup with Nashville.
