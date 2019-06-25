Golden Knights' Alex Gallant: Qualified by Knights
Gallant was extended a qualifying offer from Vegas on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
At 26 years old, Gallant has yet to play an NHL game and has struggled to make a consistent impact at the AHL level. While being granted a qualifying offer is encouraging, the likelihood of Gallant playing in the NHL next season is low at best, so steer clear of him in all fantasy formats.
