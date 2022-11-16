Pietrangelo notched an assist, four shots on goal and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Pietrangelo fed Jonathan Marchessault for a goal in the second period. Through seven outings in November, Pietrangelo has a goal and seven helpers, including three on the power play. He's tied for ninth among defenseman with 14 points through 17 contests, and he's added 39 shots on net, 41 blocked shots, 21 hits and a plus-2 rating while logging top-pairing minutes.