Pietrangelo scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Kings.
Pietrangelo tallied at 10:53 of the third period for the final goal of the game. He's up to three scores, 13 points, 76 shots on net and 61 blocked shots in 27 outings this year. The 31-year-old snapped a 12-game goal drought.
