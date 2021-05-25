Pietrangelo recorded a power-play assist, five shots on goal and four blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Wild in Game 5.
Pietrangelo was steady on defense and added a little offense when he set up Alec Martinez's tally in the second period. The 31-year-old Pietrangelo has two assists through five playoff contests. He's added 18 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating as a clear top-four option on the blue line.
