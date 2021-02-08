Pietrangelo (COVID-19 protocol) has started skating and could return for Thursday's game against the Ducks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Pietrangelo has been asymptomatic during his isolation. The 31-year-old is ramping up his conditioning, and while he's not expected to play Tuesday, he should be back in action Thursday. Once he's good to go, Pietrangelo will return to the top pairing and the first power-play unit. He's accrued four points and 18 blocked shots through the first seven games.