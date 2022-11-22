Pietrangelo scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists, went plus-4 and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.

Good things happened for Vegas when Pietrangelo and Alec Martinez were on the ice. Petro helped out on both of William Carrier's goals in the contest before scoring one of his own at 14:14 of the third period, which stood as the game-winner. Pietrangelo has a trio of three-point efforts in his last six outings. He's up to three tallies, 20 points, 49 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 20 contests as one of the league's best contributors from the blue line.