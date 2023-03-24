Pietrangelo notched an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Pietrangelo has racked up seven assists over his last four games. The 33-year-old defenseman has looked more like himself in March with 12 points through 12 contests. He's up to 47 points, 144 shots on net, 154 blocks, 61 hits and a plus-9 rating through 63 outings in a top-four role.