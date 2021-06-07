Pietrangelo managed a power-play assist, five blocked shots, three hits and two shots on net in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 4.

Pietrangelo set up the second of Jonathan Marchessault's three goals Sunday. The 31-year-old Pietrangelo has assists in each of the last two games. He's up to five helpers, 37 shots on goal, 31 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 11 playoff outings.