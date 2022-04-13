Pietrangelo notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

The Golden Knights went all-out to finish regulation, and it paid off with Pietrangelo setting up Shea Theodore for the game-tying goal with 42 seconds left in the third period. Pietrangelo has racked up six points and 21 shots in his last eight outings. For the season, the veteran defenseman has 41 points, 205 shots on net, 150 blocked shots, 60 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-4 rating in 72 contests.