Pietrangelo (undisclosed) took the ice for warmups and is expected to play Wednesday versus the Canucks.
This will be Pietrangelo's return from a four-game absence. He will replace Zach Whitecloud in the lineup, with Whitecloud's absence likely being for rest.
