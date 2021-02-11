Pietrangelo will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against Anaheim, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Pietrangelo was a healthy scratch for Tuesday's win over the Ducks after being activated off the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list, but he'll return to his usual featured role Thursday, skating on the Golden Knights' top pairing and first power-play unit. The 31-year-old blueliner has picked up four points through seven games this campaign.