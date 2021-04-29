Pietrangelo produced an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Pietrangelo set up William Karlsson for a tally just 10 seconds into the game. With three helpers in his last two games, Pietrangelo is heating up a bit. The veteran blueliner is at 17 points, a plus-17 rating, 93 shots on net and 69 blocked shots through 33 contests.