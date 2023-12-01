Pietrangelo recorded a pair of assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.
Pietrangelo snapped an eight-game slump with a helper on William Karlsson's power-play goal in the second period. In the third, Pietrangelo set up a Brett Howden tally. The 33-year-old Pietrangelo is up to 11 points, 47 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 19 appearances. Fantasy managers will hope that Thursday's effort is enough to spark a hot stretch for the blueliner.
