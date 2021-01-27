Pietrangelo notched an assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.
Pietrangelo had the secondary helper on Alex Tuch's opening tally Tuesday, but it wasn't all good news for the blueliner. In the second period, a Pietrangelo turnover led to a Jordan Kyrou tally for the Blues' fourth goal. Mixed results aside, the 31-year-old Pietrangelo has four points, 20 shots on net, 18 blocks and a plus-2 rating through seven contests.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: One of each Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Garners assist in Vegas debut•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Getting acclimated with new club•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Signing with Golden Knights•
-
Alex Pietrangelo: Closing in on deal with Vegas•
-
Alex Pietrangelo: Visiting Vegas•