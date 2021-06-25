Pietrangelo registered an assist, six shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 6.

Pietrangelo didn't go quietly, but the overtime loss Thursday ended the Golden Knights' season. The 31-year-old defenseman was productive in the playoffs with 12 points, 76 shots, 52 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating in 19 contests. He'll continue to be a strong top-four option on the blue line for Vegas heading into 2021-22.