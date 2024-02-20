Pietrangelo notched a power-play assist, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Pietrangelo has nine helpers over his last 12 contests, and he hasn't gone more than one game without a point in that span. The 34-year-old could see a smaller role on the power play soon -- Shea Theodore (upper body) could be back in the lineup as soon as Tuesday's game versus the Predators. Pietrangelo has 26 points (eight on the power play) with 116 shots on net, 118 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 50 appearances in a top-four role this season.