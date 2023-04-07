Pietrangelo recorded a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Pietrangelo has racked up three goals and 15 helpers over his last 15 games, and just two of those assists have come on the power play. The 33-year-old defenseman hasn't gotten more than one game without a point in that span. For the season, he's up to 53 points, one shy of his career high, with 168 shots on net, 169 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 70 outings.