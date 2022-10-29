Pietrangelo produced a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

Pietrangelo helped out on a Chandler Stephenson goal in the first period. The assist ended Pietrangelo's three-game point drought. The 32-year-old defenseman has picked up three of his six helpers on the power play. He's added 19 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 11 hits and a plus-2 rating in nine contests, though he remains in pursuit of his first goal of the campaign.