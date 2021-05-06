Pietrangelo scored the game-winning goal and added five shots and four blocks Wednesday in a 3-2 overtime victory against Minnesota.

Pietrangelo one-timed an Alex Tuch feed past Minnesota netminder Cam Talbot less than two minutes into overtime to secure the win for Vegas. It was the fifth goal of the year for the 31-year-old Pietrangelo, who has provided 19 points and a plus-17 rating in 37 games in his first season as a Golden Knight.