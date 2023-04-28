Pietrangelo logged an assist, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets in Game 5.
Pietrangelo set up Mark Stone's goal early in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. With five helpers over five playoff contests, Pietrangelo has sustained his hot finish to the regular season. The defenseman has added nine shots on net, 13 blocked shots, 12 hits and a plus-2 rating in the postseason in a top-pairing role.
