Pietrangelo recorded an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Wild in Game 7.

Pietrangelo supplied an assist on Mattias Janmark's empty-netter in the third period. The 31-year-old Pietrangelo racked up three helpers, a plus-3 rating, 14 blocked shots and 24 shots on net through seven games against the Wild. The Ontario native will have to be at his defensive best as the Golden Knights clash with the high-scoring Avalanche in the second round.