Pietrangelo logged an assist and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Pietrangelo set up a William Karlsson goal in the third period. The helper gave Pietrangelo 11 points in his last seven contests, a span that includes a trio of three-point efforts. The 32-year-old blueliner is in excellent form so far with three goals, 18 assists, 49 shots on net, 47 blocked shots, 21 hits and a plus-5 rating through 21 appearances.