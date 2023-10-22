Pietrangelo (upper body) may practice Monday, Gary Lawless of the Golden Knights' official site reports.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated the defenseman may be able to return to practice during his postgame comments Saturday. Pietrangelo has missed four games after being hit in the head with a puck. When he returns, Kaedan Korczak figures to exit the lineup. Pietrangelo can probably be considered questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Flyers even if he can log a full practice session.