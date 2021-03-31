Pietrangelo (undisclosed) was a full participant at morning skate ahead of Wednesday night's matchup with the Kings, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Pietrangelo has been sidelined for over three weeks with an undisclosed issue, but it appears as though he may finally make his return to the lineup against LA. Confirmation on the 31-year-old blueliner's availability should surface prior to puck drop against the Kings.
