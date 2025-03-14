Pietrangelo scored an empty-net goal on two shots, blocked five shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Pietrangelo ended a 32-game goal drought with a long-range empty-netter to seal the win. In that span, he managed a mere 10 assists, 54 shots on net, 76 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating. The 35-year-old defenseman is not the reliable source of offense he was in his younger years, but he still plays a big role for the Golden Knights. He's at four goals, 27 points, 113 shots on net, 127 blocks and a plus-6 rating over 62 outings this season, so he still does enough to be a depth option in fantasy.