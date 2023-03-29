Pietrangelo notched two assists, three shots on goal and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers.

Pietrangelo set up William Karlsson's shorthanded marker in the first period and Jonathan Marchessault's tally at even strength in the third. With nine assists over his last six games, Pietrangelo is up to 40 helpers on the year. The defenseman has added nine goals, 147 shots on net, 161 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 65 appearances.