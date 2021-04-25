Pietrangelo recorded two assists, two shots on net and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Pietrangelo helped out on William Carrier's second-period tally and a William Karlsson goal in the third. The 31-year-old Pietrangelo has managed six points and a plus-11 rating through 13 games in April. For the year, the veteran defenseman has 16 points, a plus-17 rating, 90 shots and 66 blocked shots in 32 contests.